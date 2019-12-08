Special By By Markos Papadatos 1 hour ago in Music Huntington - On December 8, children's music queen Laurie Berkner performed at The Paramount in Huntington, along with Susie Lampert. "Pig On Her Head" was a fun song since the children were able to put their favorite stuffed animals on their heads and sing along with Berkner. Of course, no Berkner set is complete without her powerhouse tune, "We Are The Dinosaurs," which was interactive and compelling. The Verdict Overall, A ticket to any Laurie Berkner concert is the perfect present this holiday season (or all year round) since it is ideal for kids and the whole family. Berkner and Lambert earned two giant thumbs up for a job well done. For more information on children's music star Laurie Berkner and her music, check out her They performed for a great turnout of young fans and kicked off their show with “Jingle Bells.” Berkner and Lampert's set included some new songs (“Waiting for the Elevator”) as well as all of the fan-favorites such as "Victor Vito," the catchy "Bumblebee (Buzz Buzz)," "The Goldfish (Let's Go Swimming)," and "I'm Gonna Catch You." The lyrics to her songs are pure poetry, engaging and educational at the same time."Pig On Her Head" was a fun song since the children were able to put their favorite stuffed animals on their heads and sing along with Berkner. Of course, no Berkner set is complete without her powerhouse tune, "We Are The Dinosaurs," which was interactive and compelling.Overall, Laurie Berkner proves that the children's music throne is still hers, even well over two decades into her respected career in the music business. This musical duo show at The Paramount by Berkner and Lampert was sensational and remarkable.A ticket to any Laurie Berkner concert is the perfect present this holiday season (or all year round) since it is ideal for kids and the whole family. Berkner and Lambert earned two giant thumbs up for a job well done.For more information on children's music star Laurie Berkner and her music, check out her official homepage and her Facebook page More about Laurie Berkner, susie lampert, the paramount, children's music Laurie Berkner susie lampert the paramount children s music