Rising country singer-songwriter Lauren Jenkins has released her acoustic video for "No Saint." It is a personal song that really delves into the nature of her humanity. "No Saint" is remarkable from both a lyrical and sonic standpoint, where Jenkins is not afraid to be raw and vulnerable. The haunting song was co-written by Jenkins, as well as Ingrid Andress, and it was subsequently produced by Grammy-winning producer Julian Raymond and Scott Borchetta served as executive producer. It is a song from her upcoming debut studio album, which will be released via Big Machine Records on March 15, 2019. A Texas-born, Carolina-raised musician, Jenkins has toured with such musical acts as Lady Antebellum, Delta Rae and Martina McBride. Thanks to the critical success of her debut EP, The Nashville Sessions, she was named the "One to Watch" by such media outlets as Rolling Stone and Billboard, and rightfully so. "No Saint" is available on iTunes and on Spotify. It garners an A rating. To learn more about singer-songwriter Lauren Jenkins and her music, check out her official homepage. This song is the follow-up to "Give Up The Ghost" and "Maker's Mark and You." She allows her crisp, atmospheric voice to shine throughout this acoustic video, where the listener can recall such esteemed songstresses as Patty Griffin meets Taylor Swift, coupled by the sultriness of Norah Jones.