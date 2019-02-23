Email
Password
Remember meForgot password?
    Log in with Twitter

article imageReview: Lauren Duski releases soaring 'Midwestern Girl' country EP Special

Listen | Print
By Markos Papadatos     21 mins ago in Music
On February 20, country singer-songwriter Lauren Duski (of "The Voice" fame) released her highly-anticipated EP "Midwestern Girl."
The EP opens with "Journey of a Midwestern Girl," where Duski takes us on her musical journey, and it is followed by the catchy single "Costume Party," where her crisp vocals are reminiscent of LeAnn Rimes meets Carly Pearce.
Duski picks up the pace with the mid-tempo and sassy "Runnin' (To You)," and equally noteworthy is the powerhouse "Heart Hurt Good."
This five-track EP closes with the haunting acoustic ballad "The Weather (Grandpa's Song)," which ought to be enjoyed for its beauty and simplicity. This closing tune is a fitting ode to her grandfather that will resonate well with her listeners.
Her Midwestern Girl EP is available on iTunes and on Spotify.
The Verdict
Overall, Lauren Duski delivers on her latest autobiographical EP Midwestern Girl. There is a great deal of variety on this musical effort, and Duski's lilting voice stands out by a mile. It garners an A rating.
To learn more about Lauren Duski and her new EP, check out her official Facebook page.
Read More: Earlier this month, Duski chatted with Digital Journal about her new EP, as well as the digital transformation of the music business.
More about Lauren Duski, Ep, midwestern girl, Country
 
Latest News
Top News
Review: Musical group 'Massive Attack' light up London's O2 arena Special
Review: Adam Lambert inspires listeners to 'Feel Something' with new song Special
Young and restless: Albanian youth see a future elsewhere
Syria force to pluck more civilians from last IS pocket
NASA greenlights SpaceX crew capsule test to ISS
Op-Ed: Tesla CEO an founder Elon Musk calls bitcoin technology brilliant
India detains Kashmir separatists, issues new warning to Pakistan
Warning issued over attacks on internet infrastructure
Nigeria votes for a new president after delay
Venezuela set for aid showdown as Guaido claims military help