On February 20, country singer-songwriter Lauren Duski (of "The Voice" fame) released her highly-anticipated EP "Midwestern Girl."

The EP opens with "Journey of a Midwestern Girl," where Duski takes us on her musical journey, and it is followed by the catchy single "Costume Party," where her crisp vocals are reminiscent of LeAnn Rimes meets Carly Pearce.

Duski picks up the pace with the mid-tempo and sassy "Runnin' (To You)," and equally noteworthy is the powerhouse "Heart Hurt Good."

This five-track EP closes with the haunting acoustic ballad "The Weather (Grandpa's Song)," which ought to be enjoyed for its beauty and simplicity. This closing tune is a fitting ode to her grandfather that will resonate well with her listeners.

Her Midwestern Girl EP is available on iTunes and on Spotify.

The Verdict

Overall, Lauren Duski delivers on her latest autobiographical EP Midwestern Girl. There is a great deal of variety on this musical effort, and Duski's lilting voice stands out by a mile. It garners an A rating.

To learn more about Lauren Duski and her new EP, check out her official Facebook page.

Earlier this month, Duski chatted with Digital Journal about her new EP, as well as the digital transformation of the music business.