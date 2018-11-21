Email
article imageReview: Lauren Davidson will melt your heart with pleasant 'Ballads' EP Special

Listen
By Markos Papadatos     55 mins ago in Music
On November 2, emerging country singer-songwriter Lauren Davidson released her latest studio offering, her "Ballads" EP.
The EP was produced by Cristian C. Castro of Loaded Gun Productions. It opens on a nostalgic note with the warm "Just a Memory," and it is followed by the mid-tempo "Pouring Rain," which showcases her harking voice. The latter tune is quite relatable and inspirational since the songstress overcomes the melancholy.
Davidson's crisp voice is pure as the driven snow on "Hole in My Heart," which has a haunting vibe to it. Her EP closes with "To The Moon and Back," which is the quintessential love song, where Davidson leaves her fans and listeners thirsty for more.
Lauren Davidson's Ballads EP is available on iTunes and on Spotify.
The Verdict
Overall, Lauren Davidson is back with a courageous new studio effort, her Ballads EP. All of the songs on here are polished and meaningful. It is evident that Davidson was born to sing high-quality ballads. This collection displays her versatility as a recording artist, especially since her single "I'll Drink to That" was spitfire and feisty. It garners two thumbs up.
To learn more about country singer-songwriter Lauren Davidson and her new EP, check out her official website.
