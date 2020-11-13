The song is mid-tempo, sassy, and catchy, featuring Davidson's
rich, crisp vocals, where the listener can slightly recall country superstar Miranda Lambert. This soaring tune deserves more than just a passing glance.
"Halfway To Hunger" by Lauren Davidson
premiered exclusively via PopWrapped
. It is available on Spotify
and Apple Music
.
The Verdict
Overall, Lauren Davidson allows her crystalline vocals to shine on her latest single "Halfway To Hunger." It garners two thumbs up. Well done.
Lauren Davidson
Lauren Davidson cover art