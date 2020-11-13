Email
article imageReview: Lauren Davidson releases 'Halfway To Hangover' country single Special

By Markos Papadatos     2 hours ago in Music
Rising urban country artist Lauren Davidson released her new country single "Halfway To Hunger." Digital Journal has the scoop.
The song is mid-tempo, sassy, and catchy, featuring Davidson's rich, crisp vocals, where the listener can slightly recall country superstar Miranda Lambert. This soaring tune deserves more than just a passing glance.
"Halfway To Hunger" by Lauren Davidson premiered exclusively via PopWrapped. It is available on Spotify and Apple Music.
The Verdict
Overall, Lauren Davidson allows her crystalline vocals to shine on her latest single "Halfway To Hunger." It garners two thumbs up. Well done.
To learn more about Lauren Davidson and her new music, check out her official homepage and her Facebook page.
Lauren Davidson
Lauren Davidson
Lauren Davidson cover art
More about lauren davidson, Single, Country, Halfway To Hangover
 
