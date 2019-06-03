Special By By Markos Papadatos 1 hour ago in Music On May 31, Latin R&B singer-songwriter GioBulla released his catchy new single "Astro Funk" via YahYah Music (Sony/ The Orchard). "Astro Funk" was written by GioBulla and Jeremiah, and it was subsequently produced by YahYah Crew, Daneon, Miyabi, Draco, and Big Chriss. It encompasses elements of R&B, soul, pop, adult contemporary as well as Latin flavors. The song is melodic, funky and refreshing. It has a carefree and retro vibe to it, where the listener can recall '80s music from the Golden Coast. There is something in this song for everybody, especially fans of Latin pop and Latin R&B music. Frost Hernandez (YahYah Music), artist GioBulla, Brad Navin (CEO, The Orchard) Robert Perea Most recently, GioBulla signed a record deal with YahYah Music, which is a new Latin label that caught the attention of Brad Navin, the CEO of The Orchard, which is one of the largest distribution companies in the music business. He will be releasing the official music video for "Astro Funk" on June 7 across all digital platforms. In addition, GioBulla is getting ready to embark on a promotional tour across the United States and Latin America. He intends to release in excess of 20 new tracks over the course of the year. His single "Astro Funk" is available on To learn more about GioBulla, follow him on GioBulla has already been featured on Spotify's R&B Latino and New Flow playlists thanks to the warm reception of "Consentida"; moreover, GioBulla was selected by TIDAL for the cover of "Tidal Rising Latin" last week."Astro Funk" was written by GioBulla and Jeremiah, and it was subsequently produced by YahYah Crew, Daneon, Miyabi, Draco, and Big Chriss. It encompasses elements of R&B, soul, pop, adult contemporary as well as Latin flavors. The song is melodic, funky and refreshing. It has a carefree and retro vibe to it, where the listener can recall '80s music from the Golden Coast. There is something in this song for everybody, especially fans of Latin pop and Latin R&B music.Most recently, GioBulla signed a record deal with YahYah Music, which is a new Latin label that caught the attention of Brad Navin, the CEO of The Orchard, which is one of the largest distribution companies in the music business.He will be releasing the official music video for "Astro Funk" on June 7 across all digital platforms. In addition, GioBulla is getting ready to embark on a promotional tour across the United States and Latin America. He intends to release in excess of 20 new tracks over the course of the year.His single "Astro Funk" is available on iTunes . The song is solid and it is worth more than just a passing glance.To learn more about GioBulla, follow him on Twitter and on Instagra m. More about GioBulla, Latin, R&b, Artist, astro funk GioBulla Latin R ampb Artist astro funk