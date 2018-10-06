Email
article imageReview: Larger Than Life returns to Mulcahy's, covers Maroon 5 Special

By Markos Papadatos     7 hours ago in Music
Wantagh - On October 5, boy band cover group Larger Than Life performed at Mulcahy's Pub and Concert Hall, as part of their highly-anticipated return to Nassau County.
DJ Mike Savage provided the musical entertainment for the night. They serenaded their audience to all of the boy band staples, including their opening, namesake tune, as well as NSYNC's "Tearin' Up My Heart," and their versions of Motown classics.
An added bonus was hearing them sing "This Love" by Maroon 5, with Price Adam Troche Jr. on lead vocals. The medley of songs that they sang towards the end was fun and infectious, leaving their fans wanting to hear more.
Edvin, Chris Dan, and Price from Larger Than Life all soared on such classic boy band ballads as "I Want It That Way" by the Backstreet Boys, "I'll Make Love To You" by Boyz II Men and 98 Degrees' "Because of You."
In addition, Larger Than Life's choreography skills are still top-notch. They consistently put on entertaining live shows that are filled with nostalgia.
"It was a great, energetic show," said Jackie Wright, dedicated fan and attendee. "It was nice to see some new material added into the set. It was such a fun night. I give them two thumbs up."
For more information on Larger Than Life, check out their official website.
More about Larger Than Life, Boy band, mulcahy's, 90's, Maroon 5
 
