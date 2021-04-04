Country songstress Lainey Wilson released her intense yet compelling music video for her new single "Things A Man Oughta Know."
The song is in the Top 30 on country radio, and the cinematic music video was partially filmed in Wilson's own house, which accentuates the significance of discernment, especially when character and intention are at odds.
Wilson noted that for the song's music video, she wanted to create a piece of art where people could watch it and feel something all over again, and that is definitely the case once the fans finish watching this edgy and gripping video.
Her vocals are pristine and pure as the driven snow, and they instantly lure the listeners in this poignant vocal performance, and the music video helps elevate the tune to a higher level. Wilson deserves to be the next big female star in the country genre of music.
"Things A Man Oughta Know" is available on digital service providers by clicking here. The song and its music video both garner an A rating.
