By By Markos Papadatos 1 hour ago in Music Las Vegas - Global music pop star Lady Gaga stopped mid-song in her Las Vegas show to slam President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence. Lady Gaga also called out Vice President Mike Pence, who wife took a job at a school that bans LGBTQ students. "You are wrong," she underscored, and the audience seemed to side with the pop queen. She also brought up a point about Pence saying that we should not discriminate against Christianity. She went on to describe Pence as the "worst representation of what it means to be a Christian." "I am a Christian woman, and what I do know about Christianity is that we bear no prejudice," Lady Gaga said. "Everybody is welcome. You can take all that disgrace, Mr. Pence, and you can look yourself in the mirror and you will find it right there," she elaborated. That statement garnered her a raucous response from her fans and supportive Las Vegas audience. "Okay. I am sorry, I got upset for a second," she said, and immediately resumed serenading her fans to her Grammy-nominated ballad "Million Reasons." A fan's YouTube video capturing that moment may be seen by Affectionately known as "Mother Monster," Gaga was performing "Million Reasons" on piano during her "Enigma" residency in Las Vegas , and then went on to express her disdain for the government shutdown. She sent a message to President Trump to "please put our government back in business." She called him an expletive, and took a firm stance and remarked, "There are people who live paycheck to paycheck, and need their money."Lady Gaga also called out Vice President Mike Pence, who wife took a job at a school that bans LGBTQ students. "You are wrong," she underscored, and the audience seemed to side with the pop queen. She also brought up a point about Pence saying that we should not discriminate against Christianity. She went on to describe Pence as the "worst representation of what it means to be a Christian.""I am a Christian woman, and what I do know about Christianity is that we bear no prejudice," Lady Gaga said. "Everybody is welcome. You can take all that disgrace, Mr. Pence, and you can look yourself in the mirror and you will find it right there," she elaborated. That statement garnered her a raucous response from her fans and supportive Las Vegas audience."Okay. I am sorry, I got upset for a second," she said, and immediately resumed serenading her fans to her Grammy-nominated ballad "Million Reasons."A fan's YouTube video capturing that moment may be seen by clicking here More about Lady Gaga, Donald trump, Mike pence, Las vegas, mother monster Lady Gaga Donald trump Mike pence Las vegas mother monster