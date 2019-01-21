Email
Password
Remember meForgot password?
    Log in with Twitter

article imageReview: Lady Gaga slams Donald Trump and Mike Pence during Las Vegas show

Listen | Print
By Markos Papadatos     1 hour ago in Music
Las Vegas - Global music pop star Lady Gaga stopped mid-song in her Las Vegas show to slam President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence.
Affectionately known as "Mother Monster," Gaga was performing "Million Reasons" on piano during her "Enigma" residency in Las Vegas, and then went on to express her disdain for the government shutdown. She sent a message to President Trump to "please put our government back in business." She called him an expletive, and took a firm stance and remarked, "There are people who live paycheck to paycheck, and need their money."
Lady Gaga also called out Vice President Mike Pence, who wife took a job at a school that bans LGBTQ students. "You are wrong," she underscored, and the audience seemed to side with the pop queen. She also brought up a point about Pence saying that we should not discriminate against Christianity. She went on to describe Pence as the "worst representation of what it means to be a Christian."
"I am a Christian woman, and what I do know about Christianity is that we bear no prejudice," Lady Gaga said. "Everybody is welcome. You can take all that disgrace, Mr. Pence, and you can look yourself in the mirror and you will find it right there," she elaborated. That statement garnered her a raucous response from her fans and supportive Las Vegas audience.
"Okay. I am sorry, I got upset for a second," she said, and immediately resumed serenading her fans to her Grammy-nominated ballad "Million Reasons."
A fan's YouTube video capturing that moment may be seen by clicking here.
More about Lady Gaga, Donald trump, Mike pence, Las vegas, mother monster
 
Latest News
Top News
Greek MPs to vote on Macedonia deal amid political turmoil
Review: Bob Sinclair and Robbie Williams charm on 'Electrico Romantico' Special
New security scare in N. Ireland after car bomb blast
Matt Cohen talks 'General Hospital,' Maura West, family and fans Special
The Marshall Tucker Band to bring 2019 tour to New York
Essential science: What is the future of lab-grown meat?
Adam Lambert auditions for Idol 10 years ago, the rest is history
Israel opens new international airport near Red Sea
Misty Rowe talks 50th anniversary of 'Hee Haw,' Kornfield Friends Special
Review: Jimmy Buffett lackluster on national anthem, drops mic at the end Special