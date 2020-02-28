Email
article imageReview: Lady Gaga releases amazing music video for 'Stupid Love' single Special

By Markos Papadatos     1 hour ago in Music
Global pop music star Lady Gaga is back stronger than ever with her new music video for her refreshing new single "Stupid Love."
"Stupid Love" is the lead single from her highly anticipated sixth studio album. It was released on February 28 via the record label Interscope Records.
The song's music video is visually striking and the tune is extremely catchy. Particularly impressive about this music video is that it was filmed entirely on an iPhone 11 Pro, and it was directed by Daniel Askill.
"Stupid Love" is available on Apple Music, Spotify, and on Amazon Music.
The Verdict
Overall, Lady Gaga is back with her new pop single "Stupid Love" and she is bound to reclaim her pop music throne with it. It is a polished, infectious and well-crafted track. Hopefully, this is a harbinger of more great music to come from Lady Gaga in the near future. "Stupid Love" garners an A rating.
For more information on international pop star Lady Gaga and her new single "Stupid Love," check out her official website.
More about Lady Gaga, stupid love, Music, Video
 
