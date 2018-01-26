Special By By Markos Papadatos 8 hours ago in Music Global music pop star Lady Gaga is back with her piano-driven version of the moving "Joanne (Where Do You Think You're Goin'?)." "Joanne (Where Do You Think You're Goin'?)" is a tune that really tugs at the heartstrings, and it showcases Gaga's talent in its purest form. The control she maintains over her voice is impeccable, and she embodies the song's melancholic lyrics. The music video for "Joanne" is equally bold, brave and compelling. It garners an A rating. Her record label, Interscope Records, is making a donation (in honor of her aunt Joanne) to the Lupus Research Alliance, where the proceeds go towards finding a cure to fight the disease. To learn more about Lupus Research Alliance, check out its "Joanne (Where Do You Think You're Goin'?)" is available on The song, co-written by Lady Gaga and Mark Ronson, was released on January 26, 2018 on Interscope Records. The Grammy-winning songstress released a piano version of "Joanne," which is in honor of her late aunt, Joanne Germanotta. It is the title cut of her platinum-selling and Grammy-nominated ("Best Pop Vocal Album") CD, Joanne, which was inspired by Lady Gaga's late aunt. Unfortunately, her aunt had succumbed to Lupus in 1974, so she never got to meet her, yet Gaga had always felt a special bond with her aunt."Joanne (Where Do You Think You're Goin'?)" is a tune that really tugs at the heartstrings, and it showcases Gaga's talent in its purest form. The control she maintains over her voice is impeccable, and she embodies the song's melancholic lyrics. The music video for "Joanne" is equally bold, brave and compelling. It garners an A rating.Her record label, Interscope Records, is making a donation (in honor of her aunt Joanne) to the Lupus Research Alliance, where the proceeds go towards finding a cure to fight the disease.To learn more about Lupus Research Alliance, check out its official homepage "Joanne (Where Do You Think You're Goin'?)" is available on iTunes , and on Spotify More about Lady Gaga, Piano, Version, Where Do You Think You're Goin', Lupus Lady Gaga Piano Version Where Do You Think Y... Lupus interscope Records