On February 24, Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper performed a steamy and sultry rendition of "Shallow" at the 2019 Academy Awards. The song is featured in "A Star is Born."

They made their way to the stage from their front-row seats holding hands. Cooper sang the first verse of "Shallow" in Lady Gaga's eyes with his rich, harking voice that instantly lured the audience in the song. Both artists showcased great musical chemistry together.

Lady Gaga subsequently sat down and accompanied herself on piano and sang her part just as flawless, thus bringing out the rawness of the tune's conversational lyrics. Her vocals were powerful (especially on the bridge) and expressive, and as she continued to impress with her piano playing, Cooper sat next to her towards the end and they sang the post-chorus together; moreover, this was a true musical event, and they proved that their recent Grammy award win for "Best Pop Duo/Group Performance" for "Shallow" was based on merit.

"Shallow" won the 2019 Academy Award for "Best Original Song," so Lady Gaga and her fellow songwriters Mark Ronson, Anthony Rossomando and Andrew Wyatt walked away with Oscar statues. Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper were also nominated for "Best Actress" and "Best Actor" respectively for their lead performances in A Star is Born.

In addition, as Digital Journal reported, Queen and Adam Lambert kicked off the Academy Awards ceremony with "We Will Rock You" and "We Are The Champions."

Overall, Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper's live rendition of "Shallow" at the 2019 Academy Awards was superb. They really brought the popular song from A Star is Born to life, and it resonated well with audiences from all over the world. This performance was able to touch listeners on an emotional level. Hopefully, there will be more collaborations from them in the future. This marvelous version garnered an A+ rating.