Special By By Markos Papadatos 46 mins ago in Music Rising country artist Kylie Morgan has released her spitfire radio single "Break Things." Digital Journal has the scoop. Her crisp, crystalline vocals on "Break Things" are reminiscent of such songstresses as Kellie Pickler meets Elle King, coupled with the guitar playing attitude of Lindsay Ell. The song is extremely radio-friendly and upbeat. She maintains great control over her resonant voice throughout this tune. The song's music video is playful and refreshing, and it showcases her bubbly and sassy personality. It is a breath of fresh air, and certainly worth more than just a passing glance. "Break Things" is available on such digital service providers as Apple Music, Spotify, and Amazon Music. The Verdict Overall, Kylie Morgan soars on her latest radio single "Break Things." Country music has found its new Elle King with Kylie Morgan, and that ought to be taken as a compliment. This is a substantial indication that EMI Records Nashville recognizes true, natural talent. Morgan is poised to become the next big female star in the country genre, and rightfully so. It is only a matter of time before she shatters the Billboard Hot Country charts with "Break Things." It garners an A rating. To learn more about country sensation Kylie Morgan and her new single "Break Things," check out her official website and her Facebook page