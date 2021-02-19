Email
article imageReview: Kylie Morgan releases spitfire country single 'Shoulda' Special

By Markos Papadatos     1 hour ago in Music
On February 19, country singer-songwriter Kylie Morgan released her vivacious new single "Shoulda." Digital Journal has the scoop.
The song is sassy, upbeat, and a great deal of fun. She co-penned the song with Shane McAnally and Ben Johnson. It deals with Morgan reminiscing and regretting the decision to go out the night before.
Morgan co-wrote this tune over Zoom back when they thought the quarantine would be over in a few months. Even in those first few weeks, Morgan was going crazy and wanted to get back to normal. She puts all of those feelings in the song "Shoulda" by showcasing that we all want what we can't have, and that we want to do what we shouldn't. The lyrics are relevant and relatable.
"Once this is all behind us, my dream is to play this song in a stadium full of people with everyone singing the words back to me. I hope this is our anthem for all the things we 'shoulda' done," she remarked.
"Shoulda" is available on Apple Music, Spotify, and Amazon Music. It garners two thumbs up and it is worth checking out.
To learn more about Kylie Morgan and her new music, check out her official website.
