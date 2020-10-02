Email
Review: Kylie Morgan and Walker Hayes charm on 'Cuss a Little' single

By Markos Papadatos     1 hour ago in Music
Country songstress Kylie Morgan released her new single "Cuss a Little" with country star Walker Hayes. Digital Journal has the scoop.
Morgan acknowledged that this tune is is truthfully her with no filter, and rightfully so. It is nonchalant and relatable. She wrote it when she was 19 years old with Hayes. She added that "Cuss a Little" has meant a great deal to her and she is happy that she is able to finally share it with the musical world.
Walker noted that this song has stood the test time. I know this song and the way she and Shane were able to bring it together will most definitely meet people where they are & make them pull over. I did when I heard it the first time.”
"Cuss a Little" is available on Apple Music, Spotify, and Amazon Music.
Digital Journal selected Kylie Morgan as the "One to Watch in Country Music in 2020."
The Verdict
Overall, "Cuss a Little" by Kylie Morgan and Walker Hayes is a match made in country music heaven. It is worth more than just a passing glance. Her crisp, crystalline vocals blend well with Hayes' rumbling baritone harmonies. It garners an A rating.
For more information on Kylie Morgan and her music, check out her official website and her Facebook page.
