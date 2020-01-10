Special By By Markos Papadatos 1 hour ago in Music Dance queen Kristine W released her new music video for "Just a Lie" via Fly Again Music Productions. Digital Journal has the scoop. The video is quite impressive since it features exotic lewks by Circus Couture and actual archived footage from Kristine W's wedding to her now divorced husband. While the lyrics may be melancholic, the song has an upbeat groove to it that will resonate well with her dedicated fans and listeners. "Learning there was a third person in our marriage turned out to be only the tip of the iceberg," she remarked in a press statement. "There were layers of deceit including my ex leveraging our family home to purchase a house for his other family," she added. "Just a Lie" is available on To learn more about dance music superstar The song has a liberating and healing vibe to it. With this song, Kristine W pays homage to a marriage that proved to be "just a lie." She is not afraid to be bold and honest, and that deserves to be commended.The video is quite impressive since it features exotic lewks by Circus Couture and actual archived footage from Kristine W's wedding to her now divorced husband. While the lyrics may be melancholic, the song has an upbeat groove to it that will resonate well with her dedicated fans and listeners."Learning there was a third person in our marriage turned out to be only the tip of the iceberg," she remarked in a press statement. "There were layers of deceit including my ex leveraging our family home to purchase a house for his other family," she added."Just a Lie" is available on Apple Music and on Spotify . Kristine W proves that she is as good as dance music gets. Her new single "Just a Lie" and its music video both earn an A rating.To learn more about dance music superstar Kristine W and her new music, check out her official website and her Facebook page More about Kristine W, just a lie, Dance, Video, Single Kristine W just a lie Dance Video Single