article imageReview: Kristin Chenoweth releases irresistible 'For the Girls' album Special

By Markos Papadatos     46 mins ago in Music
The wait for new music from Kristin Chenoweth is finally over. The Tony award-winning actress released "For the Girls" on September 27.
Her album opens with the poignant ballad "The Way We Were," and it is followed by enthralling "You Don't Own Me," where she collaborates with Ariana Grande. It continues with the downtempo "It Doesn't Matter Anymore," which features Chenoweth's crystalline voice.
A proud moment for Chenoweth was collaborating with her musical idol, country queen Dolly Parton, on "I Will Remember You," and they deliver a divine rendition of the Dolly Parton-penned classic.
"What a Diff'rence a Day Makes" is an expressive and polished performance. She tips her hat to the late but great Patsy Cline with a stirring version of "Crazy."
"I'm a Woman" is a sassy and fun song, where she is joined by Jennifer Hudson and Reba McEntire. This journalist's personal favorite song on the collection is her marvelous version of "Will You Love Me Tomorrow," which she slows down and allows her resonant voice to shine. The album closes with "I Wanna Be Around" and with a flawless rendition of the melancholic "Desperado."
For the Girls is available on Apple Music and on Spotify.
The Verdict
Overall, Kristen Chenoweth is superb on her latest studio offering, For the Girls. Contrary to the album's title, it is a collection of songs that both her male and female listeners can enjoy, and each song is distinct and well-crafted. There are no filler tracks on this CD and it is evident that Chenoweth is like fine wine, getting better with every release. For the Girls garners an A rating.
Read More: Kristen Chenoweth chatted with Digital Journal about her new album For the Girls and about being an artist in this digital age.
