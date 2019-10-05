Special By By Markos Papadatos 1 hour ago in Music Rising singer-songwriter Kristen Karma will release her brand new single "Dear John" on October 18. Digital Journal has the scoop. "Dear John" has a heartwarming message to it that will leave her fans and listeners in goosebumps. It is a collaboration with emerging artist Marian Hanna and rap artist Mr. ATP. Karma will be releasing "Dear John" on digital providers in the next few weeks, and it will be accompanied by a music video. Her career in the contemporary music industry has already flourished in the pop and electronic dance music scene in her hometown of Vancouver. She is now based in Toronto, Canada. She earned a certificate in Audio Engineering from Hot Sole Music, and she studied voice with the esteemed Vancouver vocal coach The Verdict Overall, Kristen Karma delivers on her refreshing single "Dear John." It has an addicting beat, which makes the listener clap along to it (in Kim Carnes' "Bette Davis Eyes" style), and the harmony vocals are pure ear candy. "Dear John" garners an A rating. To learn more about Kristen Karma and her music, check out her The lyrics on "Dear John" are warm and conversational, and she allows her crisp, breathy voice to shine on this song. "Dear John" ought to be enjoyed for its beauty and simplicity, and anybody who has ever lost a loved one can relate to its moving theme."Dear John" has a heartwarming message to it that will leave her fans and listeners in goosebumps. It is a collaboration with emerging artist Marian Hanna and rap artist Mr. ATP.Karma will be releasing "Dear John" on digital providers in the next few weeks, and it will be accompanied by a music video.Her career in the contemporary music industry has already flourished in the pop and electronic dance music scene in her hometown of Vancouver. She is now based in Toronto, Canada. She earned a certificate in Audio Engineering from Hot Sole Music, and she studied voice with the esteemed Vancouver vocal coach Judith Rabinovitch , who has worked with such Canadian artists as Avril Lavigne and Sarah McLachlan.Overall, Kristen Karma delivers on her refreshing single "Dear John." It has an addicting beat, which makes the listener clap along to it (in Kim Carnes' "Bette Davis Eyes" style), and the harmony vocals are pure ear candy. "Dear John" garners an A rating.To learn more about Kristen Karma and her music, check out her official homepage and Facebook page More about Kristen Karma, dear john, Single Kristen Karma dear john Single