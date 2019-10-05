Special By By Markos Papadatos 34 mins ago in Music Singer-songwriter Kristen Castro, formerly of the band Maybe April, released her new single "Surrender" in mid-September, which is pure as the driven snow. "Surrender" is the follow-up to her song "Bloom," which received favorable reviews from critics. Castro is blessed with raw, natural talent. Particularly impressive about this song is that it features Matt Bissonette on bass (Elton John) and Sergio Gonzalez on drums (Jennifer Lopez, Keb' Mo'). For Castro, "Surrender" is a personal recording. She wrote it after losing somebody that she wasn't ready to let go at that time. She acknowledged that it was difficult for her to understand the actions that led to that relationship ending; moreover, it was a complex breakup that she never saw coming. She had a lot of time to try to analyze what happened in that situation, but she decided to stop fighting and let go. "Instead of swimming upstream in search of understanding, I surrendered," she said, and hence the title of the song. "Surrender" is available on To learn more about singer-songwriter Kristen Castro and "Surrender," check out her Her vocals on "Surrender" are crystalline and breathy, where the listener can recall the early musical work of Dolores O'Riordan of The Cranberries meets Leigh Nash of Sixpence None the Richer. The lyrics are strong and they stand out by a mile."Surrender" is the follow-up to her song "Bloom," which received favorable reviews from critics. Castro is blessed with raw, natural talent.Particularly impressive about this song is that it features Matt Bissonette on bass (Elton John) and Sergio Gonzalez on drums (Jennifer Lopez, Keb' Mo').For Castro, "Surrender" is a personal recording. She wrote it after losing somebody that she wasn't ready to let go at that time. She acknowledged that it was difficult for her to understand the actions that led to that relationship ending; moreover, it was a complex breakup that she never saw coming.She had a lot of time to try to analyze what happened in that situation, but she decided to stop fighting and let go. "Instead of swimming upstream in search of understanding, I surrendered," she said, and hence the title of the song."Surrender" is available on Apple Music and on Spotify , and it garners an A rating.To learn more about singer-songwriter Kristen Castro and "Surrender," check out her official website and check out her Facebook page More about Kristen Castro, Single, Surrender, Maybe April Kristen Castro Single Surrender Maybe April