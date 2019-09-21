The album opens with the short but soothing "A Song for You," which is a controlled vocal performance and it is followed by an exquisite acoustic rendition of his smash single "Live Like We're Dying." Equally warm and charming is the ballad "Written All over My Face."
He allows his rich, crisp vocals to shine on "Before We Come Undone," and it breaks into an upbeat and enthralling version of "Monster."
"Everybody Just Wants to Dance" is more sultry and bluesy, while "Waves" is a gorgeous love ballad. "Red Guitar" has a stirring vibe to it and the collection closes with "I Need to Know."
The Verdict
Overall, Kris Allen delights on his latest studio offering, 10, where he celebrates his 10th anniversary of winning the reality competition, American Idol. This collection is a must for any fan of Kris Allen, as he is in top-notch form vocally. It garners an A rating.
