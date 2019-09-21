Email
Password
Remember meForgot password?
    Log in with Twitter

article imageReview: Kris Allen celebrates 10 years of American Idol win with '10' Special

Listen | Print
By Markos Papadatos     47 mins ago in Music
New York - On September 20, singer-songwriter Kris Allen (of "American Idol" fame) released his latest studio offering, "10," in celebration of the 10th anniversary of his "American Idol" win.
The album opens with the short but soothing "A Song for You," which is a controlled vocal performance and it is followed by an exquisite acoustic rendition of his smash single "Live Like We're Dying." Equally warm and charming is the ballad "Written All over My Face."
He allows his rich, crisp vocals to shine on "Before We Come Undone," and it breaks into an upbeat and enthralling version of "Monster."
"Everybody Just Wants to Dance" is more sultry and bluesy, while "Waves" is a gorgeous love ballad. "Red Guitar" has a stirring vibe to it and the collection closes with "I Need to Know."
10 by Kris Allen is available on Apple Music and on Spotify.
On Friday, October 4, Allen will be performing at The Cutting Room in the heart of New York City.
The Verdict
Overall, Kris Allen delights on his latest studio offering, 10, where he celebrates his 10th anniversary of winning the reality competition, American Idol. This collection is a must for any fan of Kris Allen, as he is in top-notch form vocally. It garners an A rating.
To learn more about Kris Allen, check out his official Facebook page and website.
More about Kris allen, 10, Album, American idol, Win
 
Latest News
Top News
Environmental activists pluck plastic from world's beaches on mass cleanup day
Kiefer Sutherland reveals 'Reckless & Me' special edition album
Op-Ed: US claims some farm workers killed in Afghanistan were IS members
Coby Ryan McLaughlin checks out of 'General Hospital' as Shiloh
Italy rise in 'phantom' boats as new route sees migrants go undetected
Iran issues 'battlefield' warning as US deploys troops
Strong earthquake in Albania damages buildings and sends residents fleeing
Op-Ed: Guns and vaping — The numbers do matter in a public health crisis
Kate Walsh talks overcoming menopause, Equelle and Olivia Colman Special
Review: Kris Allen celebrates 10 years of American Idol win with '10' Special