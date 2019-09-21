Special By By Markos Papadatos 47 mins ago in Music New York - On September 20, singer-songwriter Kris Allen (of "American Idol" fame) released his latest studio offering, "10," in celebration of the 10th anniversary of his "American Idol" win. He allows his rich, crisp vocals to shine on "Before We Come Undone," and it breaks into an upbeat and enthralling version of "Monster." "Everybody Just Wants to Dance" is more sultry and bluesy, while "Waves" is a gorgeous love ballad. "Red Guitar" has a stirring vibe to it and the collection closes with "I Need to Know." 10 by Kris Allen is available on On Friday, October 4, Allen will be performing at The Verdict Overall, Kris Allen delights on his latest studio offering, 10, where he celebrates his 10th anniversary of winning the reality competition, American Idol. This collection is a must for any fan of Kris Allen, as he is in top-notch form vocally. It garners an A rating. To learn more about Kris Allen, check out his official The album opens with the short but soothing "A Song for You," which is a controlled vocal performance and it is followed by an exquisite acoustic rendition of his smash single "Live Like We're Dying." Equally warm and charming is the ballad "Written All over My Face."He allows his rich, crisp vocals to shine on "Before We Come Undone," and it breaks into an upbeat and enthralling version of "Monster.""Everybody Just Wants to Dance" is more sultry and bluesy, while "Waves" is a gorgeous love ballad. "Red Guitar" has a stirring vibe to it and the collection closes with "I Need to Know."10 by Kris Allen is available on Apple Music and on Spotify On Friday, October 4, Allen will be performing at The Cutting Room in the heart of New York City.Overall, Kris Allen delights on his latest studio offering, 10, where he celebrates his 10th anniversary of winning the reality competition, American Idol. This collection is a must for any fan of Kris Allen, as he is in top-notch form vocally. It garners an A rating.To learn more about Kris Allen, check out his official Facebook page and website More about Kris allen, 10, Album, American idol, Win Kris allen 10 Album American idol Win