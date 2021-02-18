Email
Review: Kory Burns releases nonchalant sultry single 'Radio'

By Markos Papadatos
Rising R&B singer Kory Burns delivers on his soaring and nonchalant radio single "Radio." Digital Journal has the scoop.
"Radio" surpassed one million streams on Spotify, and rightfully so. It is catchy, mid-tempo, and relatable. It will resonate well with contemporary pop and R&B listeners and fans.
Burns was discovered at his family's famous Christmas Tree lot in South Beach by the late Grammy award-winning artist Betty Wright ("Tonight is the Night"), who was affectionately known as "Miami's Queen of Soul."
"Radio" by Kory Burns is available on Spotify and Apple Music. It is worth more than just a passing glance, and it garners two thumbs up.
Hopefully, "Radio" is a harbinger of more great things to come from Burns in the future.
To learn more about emerging R&B artist Kory Burns and his music, follow him on Twitter and Instagram.
