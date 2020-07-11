Special By By Markos Papadatos 1 hour ago in Music Multi-instrumentalist and producer Olé Koretsky released his brand new EP "MMXX" on July 10 under the stage name Koretsky. Digital Journal has the scoop. "Heartbreaker" is crisp and hypnotic, and it closes with the Prince-penned "Nothing Compares 2 U," made famous by Sinead O'Connor, however, on this EP it is sung by his childhood friend, Adrian Spoleti, who delivers a solid vocal performance. MMXX is available on such digital service providers as The Verdict Overall, MMXX is a compelling studio offering from start to finish. Each song on this five-track collection has its own identity, and it stands out sonically (catchy hooks and melodies) and lyrically. One can really hear Olé Koretsky's heart on all of these songs, and it is bound to impact listeners on an emotional level. He is not afraid to be raw and vulnerable on this EP and it garners two thumbs up. Well done. To learn more about Koretsky and his music, check out his Read More: Digital Journal's Markos Papadatos chatted with Electronic musician Olé Koretsky Carlo Di Caterino The EP opens on an eerie note with "The One," and it is followed by the mid-tempo "Signs of Life," which features the crystalline voice of Mexico-based songstress Tina Kristina, as well as the nonchalant and liberating "Call It a Day.""Heartbreaker" is crisp and hypnotic, and it closes with the Prince-penned "Nothing Compares 2 U," made famous by Sinead O'Connor, however, on this EP it is sung by his childhood friend, Adrian Spoleti, who delivers a solid vocal performance.MMXX is available on such digital service providers as Apple Music and on Spotify Overall, MMXX is a compelling studio offering from start to finish. Each song on this five-track collection has its own identity, and it stands out sonically (catchy hooks and melodies) and lyrically. One can really hear Olé Koretsky's heart on all of these songs, and it is bound to impact listeners on an emotional level. He is not afraid to be raw and vulnerable on this EP and it garners two thumbs up. Well done.To learn more about Koretsky and his music, check out his official website and his Facebook page : Digital Journal's Markos Papadatos chatted with Koretsky about his MMXX EP and being an artist in the digital age. More about Koretsky, MMXX, Ep, Prince, nothing compares 2 u Koretsky MMXX Ep Prince nothing compares 2 u