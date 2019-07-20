Special By By Markos Papadatos 1 hour ago in Music 12-year-old rock prodigy Kjersti Long has released her breakthrough studio album "Stronger Than You Think I Am" on July 19 via Broadway Records. She showcases great control and range on "Leave Falling Slowly," while she picks up the pace with the spitfire "Love Blind." Long does Steven Tyler and the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame band Aerosmith justice on her dynamic cover of "Dream On" In addition, Ann and Nancy Wilson's chart-topping Heart power-ballad "Alone" never sounded more amazing than when sung by Kjersti Long. Her mesmerizing version will leave listeners in goosebumps. The highlight track on the album is the melancholic ballad "I Cry," which will certainly move listeners to tears. It is a moving homage to loved ones that are lost, and she knocks it out of the ballpark. The Verdict Overall, there is a great deal of variety on Kjersti Long's debut studio album, Stronger Than You Think I Am. Each song on this collection has its own identity, and it allows her vibrant personality to shine. She is precocious and proves to be a true force to be reckoned with in the contemporary music industry. Her vocal range is in a league of its own and she deserves to be the next big female star in music. This album displays her powerful voice and it garners an A+ rating. To learn more about Kjersti Long and her music, check out her The album was produced by Van Dean and Broadway Records. It opens with a distinct, powerhouse version of Pat Benatar's "Love Is a Battlefield," which instantly lures the listener in this project and leaves them in awe of her talent. It is followed by the mid-tempo yet groundbreaking "Roller Coaster" and the soaring piano-driven ballad "Not Helpless."She showcases great control and range on "Leave Falling Slowly," while she picks up the pace with the spitfire "Love Blind." Long does Steven Tyler and the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame band Aerosmith justice on her dynamic cover of "Dream On"In addition, Ann and Nancy Wilson's chart-topping Heart power-ballad "Alone" never sounded more amazing than when sung by Kjersti Long. Her mesmerizing version will leave listeners in goosebumps.The highlight track on the album is the melancholic ballad "I Cry," which will certainly move listeners to tears. It is a moving homage to loved ones that are lost, and she knocks it out of the ballpark.Overall, there is a great deal of variety on Kjersti Long's debut studio album, Stronger Than You Think I Am. Each song on this collection has its own identity, and it allows her vibrant personality to shine. She is precocious and proves to be a true force to be reckoned with in the contemporary music industry. Her vocal range is in a league of its own and she deserves to be the next big female star in music. This album displays her powerful voice and it garners an A+ rating.To learn more about Kjersti Long and her music, check out her official website More about Kjersti Long, Album, Aerosmith, Heart, Rock Kjersti Long Album Aerosmith Heart Rock