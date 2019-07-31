Special By By Markos Papadatos 3 hours ago in Music Huntington - On July 30, acclaimed metalcore band Killswitch Engage headlined The Paramount in Huntington, New York, for a great turnout of metal fans. The inclusion of the two newly released songs from Atonement, the unflinching "I Am Broken Too" and the vivacious yet liberating "Unleased," were an added treat. After "The End of Heartache," they closed with the mid-tempo and refreshing "In Due Time,' and with a distinct cover of "Holy Diver," which was a guitar masterclass and a fitting tribute to the late but great Ronnie James Dio of the iconic heavy metal band Dio. Killswitch Engage is made up of Jesse Leach on lead vocals, Adam Dutkiewicz on lead guitar, Joel Stroetzel on rhythm guitar, Mike D'Antonio on bass, and Justin Foley on drums. Their Paramount concert allowed all of the band members to shine as a whole. Atonement is available for pre-order on The Verdict Overall, Killswitch Engage put on a fun, high-energy show at The Paramount in Huntington. There is a rawness and authenticity to their music and that resonated well with the crowd. Each of the 16 songs that they played had its own identity. Judging from their enthralling live performance, their forthcoming studio offering, Atonement, sounds very promising. Their set garnered an A rating. To learn more about Killswitch Engage and their music, check out their Killswitch Engage kicked off their 16-song set with the spitfire and heavy "Strength of the Mind," where they were instantly able to lure their Long Island audience in their set. It was followed by the uptempo and progressive "This Fire" and the melodically-powerful "The Arms of Sorrow."The inclusion of the two newly released songs from Atonement, the unflinching "I Am Broken Too" and the vivacious yet liberating "Unleased," were an added treat.After "The End of Heartache," they closed with the mid-tempo and refreshing "In Due Time,' and with a distinct cover of "Holy Diver," which was a guitar masterclass and a fitting tribute to the late but great Ronnie James Dio of the iconic heavy metal band Dio.Killswitch Engage is made up of Jesse Leach on lead vocals, Adam Dutkiewicz on lead guitar, Joel Stroetzel on rhythm guitar, Mike D'Antonio on bass, and Justin Foley on drums. Their Paramount concert allowed all of the band members to shine as a whole.Atonement is available for pre-order on iTunes . It will officially be released on August 16 via Metal Blade Records.Overall, Killswitch Engage put on a fun, high-energy show at The Paramount in Huntington. There is a rawness and authenticity to their music and that resonated well with the crowd. Each of the 16 songs that they played had its own identity. Judging from their enthralling live performance, their forthcoming studio offering, Atonement, sounds very promising. Their set garnered an A rating.To learn more about Killswitch Engage and their music, check out their official website and their Facebook page More about Killswitch Engage, the paramount, Band, metalcore, atonement Killswitch Engage the paramount Band metalcore atonement