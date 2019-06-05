Special By By Markos Papadatos 1 hour ago in Music On May 31, rising country singer-songwriter Kevin Lee released his new single "What Your Love Is Like." Digital Journal has the scoop. The song is refreshing and liberating, and it will resonate well with country music listeners and fans. "What Your Love Is Like" is available on The Verdict Overall, Kevin Lee shines on his brand new country single "What Your Love Is Like." It stands out from a lyrical and a melodic standpoint. He has a rumbling voice that is smooth as silk. The song is extremely radio-friendly and it deserves to be played on the contemporary country airwaves. It is evident that he knows who he is as a country recording artist. Hopefully, this is a harbinger of bigger and better things to come for Kevin Lee. "What Your Love Is Like" garners an A rating. His rich, baritone vocals on "What Your Love Is Like" are reminiscent of such acclaimed country artists as Justin Moore meets Kip Moore , and that is meant to be taken as a compliment. It has neat guitar instrumentation and its lyrics are lighthearted, vivid and sincere.The song is refreshing and liberating, and it will resonate well with country music listeners and fans."What Your Love Is Like" is available on iTunes and on Amazon Overall, Kevin Lee shines on his brand new country single "What Your Love Is Like." It stands out from a lyrical and a melodic standpoint. He has a rumbling voice that is smooth as silk.The song is extremely radio-friendly and it deserves to be played on the contemporary country airwaves. It is evident that he knows who he is as a country recording artist. Hopefully, this is a harbinger of bigger and better things to come for Kevin Lee. "What Your Love Is Like" garners an A rating. More about Kevin Lee, Country, what your love is like, Single Kevin Lee Country what your love is li... Single