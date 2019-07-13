Email
Review: Kevin Lee releases gorgeous country ballad 'I'm Not Okay'

By Markos Papadatos     1 hour ago in Music
Country singer-songwriter Kevin Lee is back with his new single "I'm Not Okay." It is the follow-up to "What Your Love is Like."
His rich, baritone vocals are reminiscent of such acclaimed artists as Darius Rucker meets Ronnie Dunn of the Country Music Hall of Fame duo Brooks & Dunn. Lee maintains good control over his voice and this soothing country ballad ought to be enjoyed for its beauty and simplicity.
"I'm Not Okay" is available on iTunes and on Spotify.
The Verdict
Overall, "I'm Not Okay" showcases a different side to Kevin Lee's artistry. It is an acoustic ballad that displays his soft side, where he is not afraid to be raw and vulnerable. Fans that enjoyed his previous single "What Your Love is Like" will certainly love "I'm Not Okay."
Hopefully, this is a harbinger for bigger and better things to come for Lee in the future. "I'm Not Okay" garners an A rating.
Read More: Kevin Lee chatted with Digital Journal about his music, songwriting inspirations, as well as being a recording artist in this digital age.
