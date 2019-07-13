His rich, baritone vocals are reminiscent of such acclaimed artists as Darius Rucker
meets Ronnie Dunn of the Country Music Hall of Fame duo Brooks & Dunn. Lee maintains good control over his voice and this soothing country ballad ought to be enjoyed for its beauty and simplicity.
The Verdict
Overall, "I'm Not Okay" showcases a different side to Kevin Lee's artistry. It is an acoustic ballad that displays his soft side, where he is not afraid to be raw and vulnerable. Fans that enjoyed his previous single "What Your Love is Like
" will certainly love "I'm Not Okay."
Hopefully, this is a harbinger for bigger and better things to come for Lee in the future. "I'm Not Okay" garners an A rating.
