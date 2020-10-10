Special By By Markos Papadatos 1 hour ago in Music Bluegrass duo Kenny and Amanda Smith released their new album "With You" in the spring of this year. Digital Journal has the scoop. The melancholic "I Wish You Loved Me" is beautifully sung by Amanda, while "Norman Rockwell World" is sheer bliss. Other noteworthy tracks include "Brand New Road," the glorious acoustic ballad "Feeling of Falling," and the joyful "It Takes a Lot of You for Me." After "How Many Rivers," it closes with the stirring ballad "Like a Shadow" and on a fitting note with the uptempo and refreshing "Too Often Left Alone." With You is available on The Verdict Overall, Kenny and Amanda Smith delight on their latest studio offering, With You. There are no filler tracks and there is something in it for everybody. Amanda's pristine vocals are heavenly and divine, coupled by Kenny's velvet voice. It garners an A rating. To learn more about Kenny and Amanda Smith, check out their Read More: Digital Journal's Markos Papadatos chatted with Bluegrass artist Amanda Smith Madelenn Tabor It opens with the upbeat "Change," and it is followed by the harking "Song for a Sailor," which showcases their strong storytelling abilities. Kenny sings lead on "I've Not Forgotten You" with Amanda on glorious harmonies.The melancholic "I Wish You Loved Me" is beautifully sung by Amanda, while "Norman Rockwell World" is sheer bliss. Other noteworthy tracks include "Brand New Road," the glorious acoustic ballad "Feeling of Falling," and the joyful "It Takes a Lot of You for Me."After "How Many Rivers," it closes with the stirring ballad "Like a Shadow" and on a fitting note with the uptempo and refreshing "Too Often Left Alone."With You is available on Apple Music and on Spotify Overall, Kenny and Amanda Smith delight on their latest studio offering, With You. There are no filler tracks and there is something in it for everybody. Amanda's pristine vocals are heavenly and divine, coupled by Kenny's velvet voice. It garners an A rating.To learn more about Kenny and Amanda Smith, check out their official website : Digital Journal's Markos Papadatos chatted with Amanda Smith about their new album With You. More about Kenny and Amanda Smith, with you, bluegrass, Album Kenny and Amanda Smi... with you bluegrass Album