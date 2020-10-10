It opens with the upbeat "Change," and it is followed by the harking "Song for a Sailor," which showcases their strong storytelling abilities. Kenny
sings lead on "I've Not Forgotten You" with Amanda on glorious harmonies.
The melancholic "I Wish You Loved Me" is beautifully sung by Amanda, while "Norman Rockwell World" is sheer bliss. Other noteworthy tracks include "Brand New Road," the glorious acoustic ballad "Feeling of Falling," and the joyful "It Takes a Lot of You for Me."
After "How Many Rivers," it closes with the stirring ballad "Like a Shadow" and on a fitting note with the uptempo and refreshing "Too Often Left Alone."
The Verdict
Overall, Kenny and Amanda Smith delight on their latest studio offering, With You
. There are no filler tracks and there is something in it for everybody. Amanda's pristine vocals are heavenly and divine, coupled by Kenny's velvet voice. It garners an A rating.
