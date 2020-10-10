Email
article imageReview: Kenny and Amanda Smith delight on 'With You' bluegrass album Special

By Markos Papadatos     1 hour ago in Music
Bluegrass duo Kenny and Amanda Smith released their new album "With You" in the spring of this year. Digital Journal has the scoop.
It opens with the upbeat "Change," and it is followed by the harking "Song for a Sailor," which showcases their strong storytelling abilities. Kenny sings lead on "I've Not Forgotten You" with Amanda on glorious harmonies.
The melancholic "I Wish You Loved Me" is beautifully sung by Amanda, while "Norman Rockwell World" is sheer bliss. Other noteworthy tracks include "Brand New Road," the glorious acoustic ballad "Feeling of Falling," and the joyful "It Takes a Lot of You for Me."
After "How Many Rivers," it closes with the stirring ballad "Like a Shadow" and on a fitting note with the uptempo and refreshing "Too Often Left Alone."
With You is available on Apple Music and on Spotify.
The Verdict
Overall, Kenny and Amanda Smith delight on their latest studio offering, With You. There are no filler tracks and there is something in it for everybody. Amanda's pristine vocals are heavenly and divine, coupled by Kenny's velvet voice. It garners an A rating.
To learn more about Kenny and Amanda Smith, check out their official website.
Read More: Digital Journal's Markos Papadatos chatted with Amanda Smith about their new album With You.
