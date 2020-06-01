Special By By Markos Papadatos 1 hour ago in Music On May 22, rising singer-songwriter Kendal Conrad released her latest single "Bodyguard." Digital Journal has the scoop. "Bodyguard" is available on Spotify, Conrad has shared the stage with such artists as Keith Urban and Walker Hayes. The Verdict Overall, Kendal Conrad delivers on her refreshing new single "Bodyguard." She allows her rich, crystalline voice to shine. She is not afraid to be raw and vulnerable. It garners two thumbs up. To learn more about singing sensation Kendal Conrad and her new music, check out her The song was co-penned by Kendal Conrad, Matt McVaney, and Sharen Conrad. It was subsequently produced by Matt McVaney. This marks her first single of 2020, which follows her previous singles "Leader of the Pack" and "Come to Your Senses." Her pristine vocals on "Bodyguard" are reminiscent of Alicia Keys meets Christina Aguilera, and that is meant as a compliment. It has a retro vibe to it (where the listener can recall the early musical work of Whitney Houston in the '80s), and its lyrics are warm and relatable."Bodyguard" is available on Apple Music Amazon Music , and Deezer Conrad has shared the stage with such artists as Keith Urban and Walker Hayes.Overall, Kendal Conrad delivers on her refreshing new single "Bodyguard." She allows her rich, crystalline voice to shine. She is not afraid to be raw and vulnerable. It garners two thumbs up.To learn more about singing sensation Kendal Conrad and her new music, check out her official website and her Facebook page More about Kendal Conrad, Bodyguard, Single, Singersongwriter Kendal Conrad Bodyguard Single Singersongwriter