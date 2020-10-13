Email
Password
Remember meForgot password?
    Log in with Twitter

article imageReview: Kelly&Ellis charms on 'The Long Road to You' studio album Special

Listen | Print
By Markos Papadatos     56 mins ago in Music
Musical duo Kelly&Ellis charms on their expressive 13-track album "The Long Road to You." Digital Journal has the scoop.
It opens with the mid-tempo and stunning "An Ordinary Day" and it is followed by "I'm Just a Dreamer" and the sassy "Anyone Who Isn't Me Tonight."
They pick up the pace with the harking "A House I Once Loved In," where they showcase their storytelling ablities, and the heavenly "Tennessee Whiskey."
Leslie delivers a distinct version of "Memory" from Cats, and it immediately breaks into the spitfire "I Just Don't Understand It." After "Just Ask Me," Leslie will put a smile on listeners' faces with "(I Ain't Just) a Pretty Face."
Titanic fans will be in for a treat with Kelly&Ellis' take on "My Heart Will Go On." The prelude to "My Heart Will Go On" is gorgeous, and the same holds true for their pristine interpretation of the Celine Dion classic, which is quite soothing.
It closes with the lighthearted "Who Am I to Judge?" and the haunting ballad "The Cowboy Rides Away."
Digital Journal's Markos Papadatos chatted with Leslie Ellis about the upcoming "CATS 4 COVID" Relief benefit event.
Leslie Ellis
Leslie Ellis
Sheri O'Neal
The Long Road to You is available on Amazon Music, Apple Music, and on Spotify. It garners two giant thumbs up.
To learn more about Kelly&Ellis, check out their official website.
More about The Long Road to You, Kelly&Ellis, Album, Duo, Musical
 
Latest News
Top News
Venomous Puss caterpillars are popping up in Virginia
French museum halts Genghis Khan show after Chinese pressure
US, Germany demand Turkey end 'provocation' against Greece
Radosław Kawęcki talks about Cali Condors, ISL, and motivations Special
Amazon Prime Day requires a tight focus on cybersecurity Special
Review: Kelly&Ellis charms on 'The Long Road to You' studio album Special
Tyler Johnson talks 'The Young and The Restless,' love for acting Special
Eli Lilly pauses Covid antibody trial over safety concerns
U.S. death toll from COVID-19 is highest in the developed world
Polish divers neutralise huge WWII bomb