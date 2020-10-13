Special By By Markos Papadatos 56 mins ago in Music Musical duo Kelly&Ellis charms on their expressive 13-track album "The Long Road to You." Digital Journal has the scoop. They pick up the pace with the harking "A House I Once Loved In," where they showcase their storytelling ablities, and the heavenly "Tennessee Whiskey." Leslie delivers a distinct version of "Memory" from Cats, and it immediately breaks into the spitfire "I Just Don't Understand It." After "Just Ask Me," Leslie will put a smile on listeners' faces with "(I Ain't Just) a Pretty Face." Titanic fans will be in for a treat with Kelly&Ellis' take on "My Heart Will Go On." The prelude to "My Heart Will Go On" is gorgeous, and the same holds true for their pristine interpretation of the Celine Dion classic, which is quite soothing. It closes with the lighthearted "Who Am I to Judge?" and the haunting ballad "The Cowboy Rides Away." Digital Journal's Markos Papadatos chatted with Leslie Ellis Sheri O'Neal The Long Road to You is available on To learn more about Kelly&Ellis, check out their It opens with the mid-tempo and stunning "An Ordinary Day" and it is followed by "I'm Just a Dreamer" and the sassy "Anyone Who Isn't Me Tonight."They pick up the pace with the harking "A House I Once Loved In," where they showcase their storytelling ablities, and the heavenly "Tennessee Whiskey."Leslie delivers a distinct version of "Memory" from Cats, and it immediately breaks into the spitfire "I Just Don't Understand It." After "Just Ask Me," Leslie will put a smile on listeners' faces with "(I Ain't Just) a Pretty Face."Titanic fans will be in for a treat with Kelly&Ellis' take on "My Heart Will Go On." The prelude to "My Heart Will Go On" is gorgeous, and the same holds true for their pristine interpretation of the Celine Dion classic, which is quite soothing.It closes with the lighthearted "Who Am I to Judge?" and the haunting ballad "The Cowboy Rides Away."Digital Journal's Markos Papadatos chatted with Leslie Ellis about the upcoming "CATS 4 COVID" Relief benefit event.The Long Road to You is available on Amazon Music Apple Music , and on Spotify . It garners two giant thumbs up.To learn more about Kelly&Ellis, check out their official website More about The Long Road to You, Kelly&Ellis, Album, Duo, Musical The Long Road to You Kelly Ellis Album Duo Musical