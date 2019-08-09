Email
article imageReview: Keith Urban performs at GMA's 'Summer Concert Series' in New York Special

Listen
By Markos Papadatos     1 hour ago in Music
On August 9, country star Keith Urban performed at Rumsey Playfield in New York City as part of Good Morning America's "Summer Concert Series."
An Aussie mega-star, Urban kicked off his set with his chart-topping country single "Wasted Time" and it was followed by his newer song "We Were," which was co-written by Nicolle Galyon, Jimmy Robbins, and Jon Nite. His rich, mellow vocals on the latter tune were resonant and smooth as silk.
Urban closed his set with yet another chart-topping tune "Somewhere in My Car," where he left his New York audience yearning for more country music.
Keith Urban's music is available on Apple Music and on Spotify.
The Verdict
Overall, Keith Urban was able to put on a superb mini-concert at Rumsey Playfield in the Big Apple as part of Good Morning America's "Summer Concert Series." He had his county fans with him every step of the way. It is evident that Urban gets better with age and experience. His three-song set was high-octane, entertaining and fun, and it garnered an A rating.
To learn more about country sensation Keith Urban and his music, check out his official website and his Facebook page.
