British singer-songwriter Kate Nash is back stronger than ever with her new single "Drink About You," which was released on February 2.

The song is witty, clever and sassy, and it features Nash's crystalline voice. "Drink About You" is a track on her upcoming fourth studio album Yesterday Was Forever, which will be released on March 30. The tune is about a difficult break-up, where one is obsessed with it, to the point where you are unable to move on. While she may sing about an unhealthy obsession, the true obsession is the song, its lyrics and catchy melodies.

"I'm sick and tired of being such a hypocrite," Nash sings in the pre-chorus. "I'm kinda over being over it all, I think you hate yourself, I think I hate me even more, I can't remember what happened before."

The music video for "Drink About You" was directed by Liz Nistico from Holychild, and it was filmed in the Los Angeles National Forest.

This spring, starting on April 4, Nash will be embarking on her North American tour, along with her all-female band, where they will be playing for a three-week run. On May 2, Nash will be performing at Irving Plaza in New York City.

Aside from her musical endeavors, Nash has been filming season of the Netflix original television series GLOW, where she portrays the British wrestler Rhonda "Britannica" Richardson. A few weeks ago, she attended the SAG (Screen Actors Guild) awards in California, where the series and cast were nominated for multiple SAG awards in the comedy categories.

The Verdict

Overall, Kate Nash rocks on her new single "Drink About You," which is simply irresistible. The song is bad-ass from start to finish, and it garners an A rating.

"Drink About You" is available on iTunes