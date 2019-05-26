"Satisfied" displays her wide range as a recording artist, which is soaring, sassy and dynamic, all at the same time. Her spitfire, crisp vocals are reminiscent of Miranda Lambert meets the sassiness of Taylor Swift and the hauntingness of Lorde, and that ought to be taken as a compliment.
Particularly impressive about Grahn is that her song "Satisfied" was featured in Pretty Little Liars
on Freeform; moreover, it is evident that talent runs in her bloodline since she is the daughter of two-time Emmy award-winning actress Nancy Lee Grahn
.
. This song garners two thumbs up.
Other noteworthy singles from Grahn that deserve more than just a passing glance include "Over Again
" and "Someday Baby
."
