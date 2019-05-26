Email
Password
Remember meForgot password?
    Log in with Twitter

article imageReview: Kate Grahn will leave fans 'Satisfied' with new single Special

Listen | Print
By Markos Papadatos     36 mins ago in Music
Rising singing sensation Kate Grahn is back with her newest single "Satisfied," which was featured in "Pretty Little Liars" on Freeform.
"Satisfied" displays her wide range as a recording artist, which is soaring, sassy and dynamic, all at the same time. Her spitfire, crisp vocals are reminiscent of Miranda Lambert meets the sassiness of Taylor Swift and the hauntingness of Lorde, and that ought to be taken as a compliment.
Particularly impressive about Grahn is that her song "Satisfied" was featured in Pretty Little Liars on Freeform; moreover, it is evident that talent runs in her bloodline since she is the daughter of two-time Emmy award-winning actress Nancy Lee Grahn.
"Satisfied" is available on iTunes and on Amazon Music. This song garners two thumbs up.
Other noteworthy singles from Grahn that deserve more than just a passing glance include "Over Again" and "Someday Baby."
To learn more about emerging singer-songwriter Kate Grahn and "Satisfied," check out her official Facebook page and her website.
More about Kate Grahn, satisfied, pretty little liars, Freeform, Nancy Lee Grahn
 
Latest News
Top News
Macron and Le Pen in battle for EU's soul
Review: Imagine Dragons mesmerize Radio City with spectacular show Special
Three French IS members sentenced to death in Iraq
Fiat Chrysler in talks to forge extensive ties with Renault
Strong 8.0-magnitude earthquake hits Peru
5G technology could lead to failure to warn about hurricanes
Sumo wrestlers meet match in larger-than-life Trump
Lebanon arrests Saudi at airport with 10 kg of captagon drug
Tesla's Autopilot system system presents issues in new test
Over 600 people test HIV positive in Pakistan city