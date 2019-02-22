Email
Password
Remember meForgot password?
    Log in with Twitter

article imageReview: Kate Grahn releases soaring new song 'Someday Baby' Special

Listen | Print
By Markos Papadatos     50 mins ago in Music
On February 22, singing sensation Kate Grahn has released her new song "Someday Baby" independently. Digital Journal has the scoop.
Her vocals on "Someday Baby" are crisp, sultry and crystalline. She begins the song in a subtle fashion, and it builds up into a powerful tune, where she showcases her wide range and tremendous lung power. Grahn maintains great control over the tone of her voice, and she is able to belt out the high notes towards the end.
"Someday Baby" by Kate Grahn is available on such digital providers as iTunes and Spotify.
The Verdict
Overall, Kate Grahn has an exceptional singing voice and she proves that with this refreshing new tune. The song encompasses elements of pop, rock, alternative, indie and even adult contemporary music.
"Someday Baby" is compelling from a lyric and melodic standpoint. Whoever has yet to hear of Kate Grahn ought to run and check out her new song "Someday Baby" or her YouTube channel, and they will be blown away. Hopefully, this is a harbinger for big things to come in the future for this bright singer. This song garners an A rating.
To learn more about singer-songwriter Kate Grahn and her new music, check out her official Facebook page and her homepage.
More about Kate Grahn, Someday Baby, Song, Singer
 
Latest News
Top News
Review: Nightly releases stunning song 'No Call, No Reply' Special
Venezuela's Guaido defies travel ban as aid row turns deadly
Could 'off-the-grid technology' be the future of electricity?
Melissa Etheridge releases bold new rock song 'Faded by Design' Special
Curacao blocks Venezuela aid ship cargo, citing security
Op-Ed: Tesla CEO an founder Elon Musk calls bitcoin technology brilliant
Virgin Galactic space plane takes first test passenger into space
Warning issued over attacks on internet infrastructure
Review: Adam Lambert inspires listeners to 'Feel Something' with new song Special
Pro-Maduro concert begins at Colombian border