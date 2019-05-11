Special By By Markos Papadatos 1 hour ago in Music On May 6, rising singer-songwriter Kate Grahn released her new song "Over Again," where her crisp voice is pure as the driven snow. Her listeners can easily relate to the song's lyrics and message. Fans and listeners that enjoyed " "Over Again" is available on To learn more about singer-songwriter Kate Grahn and "Over Again," check out her official Read More: Kate Grahn also covered " Grahn is able to lure her listeners in from the first verse of "Over Again." The song features her atmospheric and resonant vocals, and its lyrics are pure poetry. She maintains solid control over her pristine voice, and is able to convey a wide spectrum of emotions.Her listeners can easily relate to the song's lyrics and message. Fans and listeners that enjoyed " Someday Baby " will certainly like "Over Again" since it showcases Grahn's tremendous range as a contemporary recording artist; moreover, she is not afraid to be raw and vulnerable, and it shows."Over Again" is available on iTunes and on Spotify . Grahn's music is worth more than just a passing glance, and "Over Again" garners an A rating.To learn more about singer-songwriter Kate Grahn and "Over Again," check out her official Facebook page and her website : Kate Grahn also covered " Sucker " by the Jonas Brothers, which garnered a glowing review from Digital Journal. More about Kate Grahn, over again, Singersongwriter Kate Grahn over again Singersongwriter