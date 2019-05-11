Email
Password
Remember meForgot password?
    Log in with Twitter

article imageReview: Kate Grahn releases new crystalline single 'Over Again' Special

Listen | Print
By Markos Papadatos     1 hour ago in Music
On May 6, rising singer-songwriter Kate Grahn released her new song "Over Again," where her crisp voice is pure as the driven snow.
Grahn is able to lure her listeners in from the first verse of "Over Again." The song features her atmospheric and resonant vocals, and its lyrics are pure poetry. She maintains solid control over her pristine voice, and is able to convey a wide spectrum of emotions.
Her listeners can easily relate to the song's lyrics and message. Fans and listeners that enjoyed "Someday Baby" will certainly like "Over Again" since it showcases Grahn's tremendous range as a contemporary recording artist; moreover, she is not afraid to be raw and vulnerable, and it shows.
"Over Again" is available on iTunes and on Spotify. Grahn's music is worth more than just a passing glance, and "Over Again" garners an A rating.
To learn more about singer-songwriter Kate Grahn and "Over Again," check out her official Facebook page and her website.
Read More: Kate Grahn also covered "Sucker" by the Jonas Brothers, which garnered a glowing review from Digital Journal.
More about Kate Grahn, over again, Singersongwriter
 
Latest News
Top News
'Game of Thrones' Live Concert Experience coming to Long Island
Ronn Moss talks about 'The Bay,' European tour and technology Special
Review: James Wesley releases stunning eponymous country EP Special
Bitcoin almost reaches $7,000 as bullish mood continues
Protests erupt in some Kurd-controlled areas in Syria
Review: 'Room for Rent,' starring Lin Shaye is a riveting thriller Special
Sporadic clashes but low turnout in French 'yellow vest' protests
Bret Michaels' daughter graces Sports Illustrated Magazine
Economic crisis forces widespread rationing in Cuba
US-China standoff heralds risky shake-up of global order: analysts