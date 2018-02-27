Email
article imageReview: Kasey Tyndall rocks on 'Between Salvation and Survival' album Special

By Markos Papadatos     1 hour ago in Music
Country songstress Kasey Tyndall has independently released her breakthrough studio album "Between Salvation and Survival."
Her album opens with the sassy "Boots Stompin'," and it is followed by the mid-tempo and breathy "Bar That's Open," where her vocals are reminiscent of reigning country queen Miranda Lambert.
"After Midnight" is vivacious, and she shows her soft side on the acoustic ballad "I Ain't Yours," featuring her gorgeous vocals. Equally fun and upbeat is "Friday Night." The piano-driven ballad "Bottle and the Bible," is haunting yet impressive.
After the spitfire "Leave 'em Under the Chair," the album closes with the power-ballad "Smoking Section," where she hits the high notes, as well as the autobiographical "Everyday Girl."
On Wednesday, February 28, Tyndall will be performing at the Brooklyn Bowl in New York with country singer Corey Smith.
Between Salvation and Survival is available on Spotify, and on Amazon.
The Verdict
Overall, there is a lot of variety on this album, with a nice balance of slow and uptempo tunes. Her ballads, in particular, are quite exceptional. This studio effort by Kasey Tyndall garners four out of five stars.
To learn more about Kasey Tyndall and her new CD, check out her official homepage.
More about Kasey Tyndall, Country, Between Salvation and Survival, Album
 
