Special By By Markos Papadatos 1 hour ago in Music Canadian music sensation Karl Wolf is back with his new collaboration, "Way Low," where he collaborates with internationally recognized rapper Nelly. Throughout his career in the music business, Wolf has established himself as a successful recording artist and singer-songwriter. He released seven studio albums, and he has secured 20 gold and platinum records, as well as an MTV Europe Music Award, and three Juno nominations. He has had a great deal of success internationally, where his debut single "Africa" landed in the Top 5 in Japan, Europe, Canada and the Middle East, thus proving that Wolf is a true force to be reckoned with in the contemporary music scene. The Verdict Overall, To learn more about Canadian music star The song is smooth and steamy, with catchy melodies and infectious beats. The music video for "Way Low" has a psychedelic and hypnotic vibe to it, as it captures the essence of the song quite well. Wolf teamed up with Imagine Dragons' producer "Thunder" for this track. The tune deals with being swept up in a spell of a beautiful yet powerful woman, which leaves one vulnerable and liberated at the same time.Throughout his career in the music business, Wolf has established himself as a successful recording artist and singer-songwriter. He released seven studio albums, and he has secured 20 gold and platinum records, as well as an MTV Europe Music Award, and three Juno nominations. He has had a great deal of success internationally, where his debut single "Africa" landed in the Top 5 in Japan, Europe, Canada and the Middle East, thus proving that Wolf is a true force to be reckoned with in the contemporary music scene.Overall, Karl Wolf proves that he can do no wrong with his music. "Way Low" is bound to me another hit for him. He keeps getting better with every release. The song "Way Low" garners an A rating.To learn more about Canadian music star Karl Wolf , check out his official homepage , and follow him on Twitter More about karl wolf, way low, Nelly, Collaboration More news from karl wolf way low Nelly Collaboration