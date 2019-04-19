Special By By Markos Papadatos 38 mins ago in Music Karl Wolf is back stronger than ever with his best single to date the Reggaeton summer anthem "Yes." It was released on April 19 via Lone Wolf Entertainment. His song's music video was filmed in Turks and Caicos, thus displaying the beauty of the island. "Yes" has an optimistic and universal message to it. The lyrics are warm and relatable. It deals with uniting people through one of the most popular words in every language on earth (yes). "Yes" is available on The Verdict Overall, To learn more about It is liberating, infectious and a great deal of fun. Particularly impressive about this Reggaton summer anthem is that it features such international music stars as Super Sako, Greek sensation Deena, and Fito Blanko, which makes it the first English, Latino, and Arabic Reggaeton song in history.His song's music video was filmed in Turks and Caicos, thus displaying the beauty of the island. "Yes" has an optimistic and universal message to it. The lyrics are warm and relatable. It deals with uniting people through one of the most popular words in every language on earth (yes)."Yes" is available on iTunes and on Spotify . Its catchy beat will inspire listeners to get up and dance.Overall, Karl Wolf is a breath of fresh air on his new single "Yes." It is one of those songs that is worthy of the repeat button and deserves to be a global smash hit. It encompasses of pop, R&B, soul, as well as Middle Eastern, Greek and world music. "Yes" garners an A rating.To learn more about Karl Wolf and his "Yes" single, check out his Facebook artist page More about karl wolf, reggaeton, Yes, Single karl wolf reggaeton Yes Single