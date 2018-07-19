Special By By Markos Papadatos 1 hour ago in Music On July 13, country singer-songwriter Karen Waldrup has released her new studio album "Justified." Digital Journal has the scoop. "What Goes on in This Bar (Stays in This Bar)" is a fun song, where she shows some twang. In the Lori McKenna-penned ballad, " Sometimes He Does" Waldrup tugs at the heartstrings, and its lyrics are pure poetry. Equally atmospheric is the uplifting "Warm in Your Sunshine," while "Cool Hat" is another fun, sassy tune. For the closing track, Waldrup takes a big risk: she decides to cover one of the best-written country songs of all time, "I Hope You Dance" by Lee Ann Womack, and she nails it. Waldrup's acoustic version is heartfelt and filled with raw emotions. Justified is available on The Verdict Overall, Karen Waldrup has done a superior job with her latest studio offering Justified. Her vocals are pure as the driven snow. There is a great deal of variety on this 11-track album. The listener can recall such acclaimed female country vocalists as Jennifer Nettles and Rebecca Lynn Howard. Justified garners an A rating. To learn more about singer-songwriter Karen Waldrup and her new CD Justified, check out her official It opens on a powerhouse with "Colorado Kiss," which is soothing and impressive at the same time. She picks up the pace with the midtempo and sassy "Nobody's Runnin' Away," and "Parker Presley" is a crystalline vocal performance. The title cut "Justified" is a high-energy tune, and "Slow and Easy" has a bluesy vibe to it."What Goes on in This Bar (Stays in This Bar)" is a fun song, where she shows some twang. In the Lori McKenna-penned ballad, "Sometimes He Does" Waldrup tugs at the heartstrings, and its lyrics are pure poetry. Equally atmospheric is the uplifting "Warm in Your Sunshine," while "Cool Hat" is another fun, sassy tune.For the closing track, Waldrup takes a big risk: she decides to cover one of the best-written country songs of all time, "I Hope You Dance" by Lee Ann Womack, and she nails it. Waldrup's acoustic version is heartfelt and filled with raw emotions.Justified is available on iTunes , and on Spotify Overall, Karen Waldrup has done a superior job with her latest studio offering Justified. Her vocals are pure as the driven snow. There is a great deal of variety on this 11-track album. The listener can recall such acclaimed female country vocalists as Jennifer Nettles and Rebecca Lynn Howard. Justified garners an A rating.To learn more about singer-songwriter Karen Waldrup and her new CD Justified, check out her official Facebook page More about Karen Waldrup, Album, Justified, Country, Singersongwriter Karen Waldrup Album Justified Country Singersongwriter