Waldrup
co-wrote the song with songwriters Danny Wells and Philip White. It is quite inspirational since it deals with the trials and tribulations that she went through in 2018. She is not afraid to be raw and vulnerable. William Michael Morgan lends his rich, velvet vocals on the track.
On November 22, she will be performing the national anthem at the Chicago Bulls game.
"Me Again" is available on Apple Music
, Amazon Music
and on Spotify
.
The Verdict
Overall, Karen Waldrup
and William Michael Morgan stun on "Me Again." This collaboration is country as grits and it garners an A rating.
To learn more about Karen Waldrup and "Me Again," check out her official Facebook page
and her website
.