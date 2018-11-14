Email
article imageReview: Kane Brown will melt your heart with 'Experiment' country album Special

By Markos Papadatos     1 hour ago in Music
On November 9, country star Kane Brown released his latest studio offering, "Experiment," via his record label, Sony Music Nashville.
It opens with the mid-tempo, apologetic tune "Baby Come Back to Me," and it is followed by the laid-back and mellow "Good As You," as well as Brown's latest spitfire single "Lose It."
Equally catchy is "It Ain't You It's Me," while "Short Skirt Weather" is witty and fun. He showcases his rich, rumbling vocals on "
Homesick," while "Weekend" is a neat party anthem. The ballad "Work" ought to be enjoyed for its beauty and simplicity.
After the flirty "One Night Only," Brown traces his musical roots in "My Where I Come From," and the CD closes with the melancholic "American Bad Dream" and the uplifting ballad "Live Forever."
Experiment by Kane Brown is available on iTunes and on Spotify.
The Verdict
There is no sophomore slump on Kane Brown's newest musical effort, Experiment. In fact, there is a rawness and authenticity to his music, and it displays his growth as a singer-songwriter. This diverse collection by Brown deserves to catapult to No. 1 on the Billboard Top Country Album charts. It is only a matter of time before Brown becomes the biggest male superstar in the country genre, and rightfully so. Experiment garners an A rating.
Read More: Earlier this month, Digital Journal reviewed Kane Brown's headlining show at the Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden in New York.
More about Kane Brown, Experiment, Album, Country
 
