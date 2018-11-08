Special By By Markos Papadatos 1 hour ago in Music New York - On November 7, country star Kane Brown headlined the Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden in New York City, for a great turnout. Brown performed songs from his upcoming studio album, Experiment, and his smash singles. He delivered vivacious live versions of "Lose It," " He interacted well with the "Big Apple" crowd. One of the most poignant moments was when Brown invited two young fans on stage with him to sing his hit single "Heaven." Judging from his dynamic performance at the Hulu Theater, the material on his new album should be a real musical treat for his fans and listeners. This is an album that deserves to catapult to the top of the Billboard Top Country Albums charts, and the Billboard 200 all-genre charts. His highly-anticipated studio album, Experiment, will be released on Friday, November 9, via Sony Music Entertainment. It is available for pre-order on The Verdict Overall, Kane Brown was able to put on a high-octane concert at the Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden. His stage presence was tremendous and he had the Manhattan audience in the palm of his hands the entire night. He proved that his three To learn more about country hitmaker Kane Brown and his music, check out his This show was part of the Budweiser "One Night Only" concert series. His special musical guests, country songstress Clare Dunn and musical duo Seaforth, were able to warm up the stage for Brown.Brown performed songs from his upcoming studio album, Experiment, and his smash singles. He delivered vivacious live versions of "Lose It," " What Ifs ," "Weekend," "Heaven," as well as his breakthrough single "Used to Love You Sober," which is this journalist's all-time favorite Kane Brown tune.He interacted well with the "Big Apple" crowd. One of the most poignant moments was when Brown invited two young fans on stage with him to sing his hit single "Heaven."Judging from his dynamic performance at the Hulu Theater, the material on his new album should be a real musical treat for his fans and listeners. This is an album that deserves to catapult to the top of the Billboard Top Country Albums charts, and the Billboard 200 all-genre charts.His highly-anticipated studio album, Experiment, will be released on Friday, November 9, via Sony Music Entertainment. It is available for pre-order on iTunes Overall, Kane Brown was able to put on a high-octane concert at the Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden. His stage presence was tremendous and he had the Manhattan audience in the palm of his hands the entire night. He proved that his three American Music Award (AMA) wins were based on sheer talent and merit. Brown's live set garnered five out of five stars.To learn more about country hitmaker Kane Brown and his music, check out his official website More about Kane Brown, Hulu Theater, Madison square garden, New york, Country Kane Brown Hulu Theater Madison square garde... New york Country Experiment

