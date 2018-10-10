New York
On October 9, country star Kane Brown emerged as the big winner, sweeping the country categories, at the 2018 American Music Awards (AMA).
This year's AMA ceremony took place at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, California. Brown took home the AMA award for the prestigious "Favorite Male Artist – Country," where he triumphed over such heavyweight nominees as Thomas Rhett and Luke Bryan.
A 24-year-old artist, Brown also took home accolades for "Favorite Album – Country," as well as for "Favorite Song – Country" for his double-platinum hit single "Heaven."
In the actual 2018 American Music Awards (AMA) broadcast, Brown also served as a presenter, where he and Lauren Daigle introduced the category for "Favorite Soul/R&B Album."
His latest radio single "Lose It" is in the Top 10 on the Billboard Hot Country charts, and climbing.
On November 7, Brown will headline the Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden in New York, as part of the Budweiser "One Night Only" concert series.
As Digital Journal reported, Brown will be releasing his new album, Experiment, on November 9, 2018. Brown will also be headlining his first ever arena tour "Kane Brown: Live Forever Tour" on January 10.
Experiment is available for pre-order on iTunes.