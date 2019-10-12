Special By By Markos Papadatos 22 mins ago in Music Rising country singer-songwriter Kalie Shorr released her latest studio offering, "Open Book," which is a true work of musical art. "The One" is another remarkable track featuring her ethereal voice, and she shows some attitude on the unapologetic "F U Forever." "Alice in Wonderland" is another heavenly vocal by Shorr, and she is not afraid to be raw and vulnerable on "The World Keeps Spinning." Equally noteworthy are "Gatsby" and "Thank God You're a Man." After the melodically-stunning "Vices," it closes with the gorgeous "Lullaby" and "Angry Butterfly," where the listener can recall Sheryl Crow. Open Book is available on The Verdict Overall, Kalie Shorr allows her rich, storytelling ability to shine on Open Book, and every song has its own identity. One can feel her pain in some of the lyrics. It is authentic, honest and bold. Her pristine vocals are pure as the driven snow. It is one of those albums that one could listen to all day long on repeat. Vocally, it is evident that Kalie Shorr is the Alison Krauss equivalent of our generation. Open Book garners an A rating. To learn more about singer-songwriter Kalie Shorr and her new country CD, check out her Open Book opens with the mid-tempo sassy tune "Too Much to Say" and it is followed by the atmospheric "Escape," which has a '90s retro vibe to it, as well as the controlled and crystalline "Messy.""The One" is another remarkable track featuring her ethereal voice, and she shows some attitude on the unapologetic "F U Forever." "Alice in Wonderland" is another heavenly vocal by Shorr, and she is not afraid to be raw and vulnerable on "The World Keeps Spinning."Equally noteworthy are "Gatsby" and "Thank God You're a Man." After the melodically-stunning "Vices," it closes with the gorgeous "Lullaby" and "Angry Butterfly," where the listener can recall Sheryl Crow.Open Book is available on Apple Music and on Spotify Overall, Kalie Shorr allows her rich, storytelling ability to shine on Open Book, and every song has its own identity. One can feel her pain in some of the lyrics. It is authentic, honest and bold. Her pristine vocals are pure as the driven snow. It is one of those albums that one could listen to all day long on repeat. Vocally, it is evident that Kalie Shorr is the Alison Krauss equivalent of our generation. Open Book garners an A rating.To learn more about singer-songwriter Kalie Shorr and her new country CD, check out her official website More about Kalie Shorr, Country, Album, open book Kalie Shorr Country Album open book