On February 16, global music star k.d. lang performed at the ANZ Stadium in Sydney Olympic Park, as part of Fire Fight Australia.
All of the funds that were raised from this benefit show go towards the Australia bushfire relief effort. To learn more about Fire Fight Australia, check out its official homepage.
Dressed in white, lang began her set with a controlled and resonant performance of "The Valley," which was sheer bliss.
The highlight performance of the night was lang's stellar piano-laden rendition of Leonard Cohen's "Hallelujah," which was filled with raw emotions. It was so powerful and captivating that it left host Celeste Barber misty-eyed. She embodied the lyrics and sang with heart and maximum soul. lang earned a lengthy standing ovation for a job well done, and rightfully so.
This flawless version of "Hallelujah" was equal in excellence to the one that lang performed at the 2010 Winter Olympic Games in Vancouver.
For more information on Grammy winner k.d. lang, visit her official website and her Facebook page.
Read More: Digital Journal's Markos Papadatos chatted with k.d. lang back in January of 2018.