On April 16, Nashville-based country recording artist Justine Blazer released her beautiful new studio album "Pioneer Soul Shaker." Her CD opens with the mid-tempo and catchy "No Tomorrow," where the listener can recall Grammy award-winning songstress LeAnn Rimes, and it is followed by the crisp title track single "Pioneer Soul Shaker," as well as the emotional story tune "Cigarettes and Secrets." "Can't Buy Free" is vivacious and liberating, and she displays her ability to hit the high notes on "Girl In the Lights." She showcases a great deal of sass on the rocking "Good Luck with That," while "Broken Girls Don't Cry" is yet another polished ballad in the collection. "Replay" has neat reverb on the chorus, and it is one of those songs that the listener would want to hit the repeat button for. After the heartfelt ballad, "Heartbreak Prison," her album closes with the uptempo "Been Around," where her vocals are reminiscent of Jessica Andrews and Faith Hill, and with a superb, stirring ballad version of "Sweet Child of Mine" by Guns N' Roses, where she allows the lyrics to speak for themselves. Pioneer Soul Shaker is available on iTunes and on Spotify. The Verdict Overall, Justine Blazer is able to rock in the best country way possible with Pioneer Soul Shaker. It has a retro '90s and early '00s vibe to it, which makes it even that more infectious. This record is an album of female empowerment. All 12 tracks are delightful, and this album garners two giant thumbs up. Blazer is going places in the music industry.