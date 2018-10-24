Special By By Markos Papadatos 1 hour ago in Music New York - On October 22, global music pop star Justin Timberlake performed at Madison Square Garden in New York City, as part of his "Man of the Woods" Tour. It was great to hear Timberlake include his classic hits "Suit & Tie," as well as his Grammy-winning "Cry Me a River." "Mirrors" was the song that appeared to resonate the most with the audience. One of the highlights of his concert included his camp medley acoustic renditions of such songs as "Until the End of Time," Fleetwood Mac's signature tune "Dreams," Lauryn Hill's "Ex-Factor," as well as The Beatles' "Come Together" and John Denver's "Thank God I'm a Country Boy." Equally remarkable was Timberlake's version of "What Goes Around... Comes Around." After his "Rock Your Body," which featured his crisp vocals, Timberlake closed with "Like I Love You" and the infectious anthem "Can't Stop the Feeling," which earned a tremendous response as everybody sang along with him. The Verdict Overall, Timberlake kicked off his Madison Square Garden set with "Filthy," the lead single of his latest studio offering, and it was followed by "Midnight Summer Jam" and "LoveStoned." His catchy hit "SexyBack" was the jam for the night and it was followed by an impressive version of "Man of the Woods." Timberlake had the New York audience with him every step of the way.It was great to hear Timberlake include his classic hits "Suit & Tie," as well as his Grammy-winning "Cry Me a River." "Mirrors" was the song that appeared to resonate the most with the audience.One of the highlights of his concert included his camp medley acoustic renditions of such songs as "Until the End of Time," Fleetwood Mac's signature tune "Dreams," Lauryn Hill's "Ex-Factor," as well as The Beatles' "Come Together" and John Denver's "Thank God I'm a Country Boy." Equally remarkable was Timberlake's version of "What Goes Around... Comes Around."After his "Rock Your Body," which featured his crisp vocals, Timberlake closed with "Like I Love You" and the infectious anthem "Can't Stop the Feeling," which earned a tremendous response as everybody sang along with him.Overall, Justin Timberlake rocked the "World's Most Famous Arena" with his high-octane "Man of the Woods" Tour. He was able to showcase his wide range as a contemporary recording artist. This pop superstar is worth seeing in concert whenever he performs in town. One will not be disappointed. More about Justin timberlake, New york, Madison square garden, Pop, Star Justin timberlake New york Madison square garde... Pop Star