Special By By Markos Papadatos 1 hour ago in Music New York - On January 31, pop superstar Justin Timberlake celebrated his 38th birthday with a headlining show at Madison Square Garden in New York. He began his set with "Filthy," and he immediately broke into "Midnight Summer Jam" and "LoveStoned." He went on to bring "Sexy Baby" with his smash hit and equally compelling was "Man of the Woods." Equally fun were "Suit & Tie," "My Love" and "Cry Me a River," which For Timberlake, one of the best feelings in the world must have been to hear "Happy Birthday" sung to him by his dedicated fans in a sold-out Madison Square Garden venue. Other fan favorite tunes included "Mirrors" and "What Goes Around... Comes Around," the latter of which was karma at its finest. He concluded his set with "Like I Love You" and the catchy "Can't Stop the Feeling," which was one of those songs that instantly put a smile on his listeners' faces. The Verdict In summation, Justin Timberlake delivered a high-energy show at Madison Square Garden in New York City. The fact that this show coincided with his birthday made it even more special and unique. He had the crowd in the palm of his hand, and they all loved him in return since they knew they were in the presence of musical greatness. He is consistently excellent with his concerts, and he proves that he is one of the most dynamic performers in the contemporary pop music scene. Timberlake's live show at the "World's Most Famous Arena" garnered an A rating. Similar to his previous concert on October 22, this show was also part of his "Man of the Woods" tour.He began his set with "Filthy," and he immediately broke into "Midnight Summer Jam" and "LoveStoned." He went on to bring "Sexy Baby" with his smash hit and equally compelling was "Man of the Woods." Equally fun were "Suit & Tie," "My Love" and "Cry Me a River," which Timberlake sang with a great deal of heart and soul.For Timberlake, one of the best feelings in the world must have been to hear "Happy Birthday" sung to him by his dedicated fans in a sold-out Madison Square Garden venue.Other fan favorite tunes included "Mirrors" and "What Goes Around... Comes Around," the latter of which was karma at its finest. He concluded his set with "Like I Love You" and the catchy "Can't Stop the Feeling," which was one of those songs that instantly put a smile on his listeners' faces.In summation, Justin Timberlake delivered a high-energy show at Madison Square Garden in New York City. The fact that this show coincided with his birthday made it even more special and unique. He had the crowd in the palm of his hand, and they all loved him in return since they knew they were in the presence of musical greatness. He is consistently excellent with his concerts, and he proves that he is one of the most dynamic performers in the contemporary pop music scene. Timberlake's live show at the "World's Most Famous Arena" garnered an A rating. More about Justin timberlake, Birthday, Pop, Madison square garden, Concert Justin timberlake Birthday Pop Madison square garde... Concert Show