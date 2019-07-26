Special By By Markos Papadatos 1 hour ago in Music On July 26, country star Justin Moore released his fifth studio album "Late Nights and Longnecks," which is his best album to date. His radio single " "Jesus and Jack Daniels" is this journalist's personal favorite song on the album, while "Airport Bar" is a breath of fresh air. "Small Town Street Cred" is unapologetic and displays his outlaw side. " Never Gonna Drink Again" has a neat groove to it. "On the Rocks" is one of his greatest vocal performances to date, and it closes with such tunes as the spitfire "Someday I Gotta Quit" and the infectious, neo-traditional song "Good Times Don't," which is worthy of the repeat button. Late Nights and Longnecks is available on The Verdict Overall, Justin Moore has released a fantastic new album, Late Nights and Longnecks. He bares his heart and soul on this musical effort and it shows. There are absolutely no filler tracks on this CD and it garners an A+ rating. Read More: Country star Justin Moore chatted with Moore co-wrote all 10 songs on this album. Late Nights and Longnecks opens on an uplifting note with the nonchalant "Why We Drink," and it is followed by "That's My Boy," which will instantly put a smile on people's faces, especially the fathers out there.His radio single " The Ones That Didn’t Make It Back Home " tugs at the heartstrings due to its poignant and melancholic lyrics, but it will resonate well with his fans and listeners. This is a song that should be No. 1 bound."Jesus and Jack Daniels" is this journalist's personal favorite song on the album, while "Airport Bar" is a breath of fresh air. "Small Town Street Cred" is unapologetic and displays his outlaw side. " Never Gonna Drink Again" has a neat groove to it."On the Rocks" is one of his greatest vocal performances to date, and it closes with such tunes as the spitfire "Someday I Gotta Quit" and the infectious, neo-traditional song "Good Times Don't," which is worthy of the repeat button.Late Nights and Longnecks is available on iTunes and on Spotify Overall, Justin Moore has released a fantastic new album, Late Nights and Longnecks. He bares his heart and soul on this musical effort and it shows. There are absolutely no filler tracks on this CD and it garners an A+ rating.: Country star Justin Moore chatted with Digital Journal about his latest studio offering and the digital age of music. More about Justin moore, Late Nights and Longnecks, Country, Album Justin moore Late Nights and Long... Country Album