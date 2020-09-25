Special By By Markos Papadatos 1 hour ago in Music Country star Justin Moore is back with his captivating new album "Live At The Ryman," which was released on September 25 via The Valory Music Company. Digital Journal has the scoop. He shows his witty side on the hilarious "Bait A Hook" and it continues with the liberating "Kinda Don't Care." "Til My Last Day" is a neat traditional country love song while "f Heaven Wasn't So Far Away" really tugs at the heartstrings. Several noteworthy guest performers join him in this live show such as Chris Janson ("Country State of Mind"), David Lee Murphy ("I Ain't Living Long Like This") and Ricky Skaggs and The Whites ("Honey (Open That Door)," which help add to its appeal. After his signature anthem "Small Town USA," it closes with the spitfire "I Could Kick Your Ass" and yet another love song, "Point At You," where he leaves his fans wanting to hear more. Most impressive about this collection is that it captures the essence and the rawness of a live show, and it makes country fans feel as if they are there with him at The Ryman, which is affectionately known as the "Mother Church of Country Music." Live At The Ryman is available on digital service providers by The Verdict Overall, Justin Moore delivers with his captivating new album, Live At The Ryman. It is a must for all fans of Justin Moore, as well as traditional and modern country music. There is something in it for everybody. Most importantly, this is a substantial indication that Moore deserves to be made a Grand Ole Opry member himself in the near future. He epitomizes the best that this genre has to offer. Live At The Ryman garners five out of five stars. To learn more about It opens with "Hank It" and it is followed by "Backwoods" and the infectious "Flyin' Down A Back Road." It is followed by the sassy "You Look Like I Need A Drink" and the mid-tempo "Somebody Else Will."He shows his witty side on the hilarious "Bait A Hook" and it continues with the liberating "Kinda Don't Care." "Til My Last Day" is a neat traditional country love song while "f Heaven Wasn't So Far Away" really tugs at the heartstrings.Several noteworthy guest performers join him in this live show such as Chris Janson ("Country State of Mind"), David Lee Murphy ("I Ain't Living Long Like This") and Ricky Skaggs and The Whites ("Honey (Open That Door)," which help add to its appeal.After his signature anthem "Small Town USA," it closes with the spitfire "I Could Kick Your Ass" and yet another love song, "Point At You," where he leaves his fans wanting to hear more.Most impressive about this collection is that it captures the essence and the rawness of a live show, and it makes country fans feel as if they are there with him at The Ryman, which is affectionately known as the "Mother Church of Country Music."Live At The Ryman is available on digital service providers by clicking here Overall, Justin Moore delivers with his captivating new album, Live At The Ryman. It is a must for all fans of Justin Moore, as well as traditional and modern country music. There is something in it for everybody. Most importantly, this is a substantial indication that Moore deserves to be made a Grand Ole Opry member himself in the near future. He epitomizes the best that this genre has to offer. Live At The Ryman garners five out of five stars.To learn more about Justin Moore and his new music, check out his official website More about Justin moore, live at the ryman, Country, Album Justin moore live at the ryman Country Album Latest News Top News