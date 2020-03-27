Special By By Markos Papadatos 14 hours ago in Music Veteran singer-songwriter Justin Hayward of The Moody Blues released his new two-track EP on March 27 via Eagle Rock Entertainment. "One Summer Day" was penned in a conversational style, and it tells the story of unexpected events that took place one day in the summer. Most impressive about this tune is that it came about in an organic manner. "My Juliette" is a reference to Danny Williams' recording of "Moon River" from the '60s, which was influenced by Hayward's childhood fascination with the theater. Back in the day, Hayward's mother played piano for a repertory theater group for a summer and he played guitar for the company. As a result, he was into the artistry of the stage, from Shakespeare to pantomime. Justin Hayward is an exceptional storyteller. His latest EP is available on To learn more about Hayward allows his rich, mellow vocals to shine on "One Summer Day," and he picks up the pace with the infectious "My Juliette." His voice is as resonant and timeless as ever."One Summer Day" was penned in a conversational style, and it tells the story of unexpected events that took place one day in the summer. Most impressive about this tune is that it came about in an organic manner. "My Juliette" is a reference to Danny Williams' recording of "Moon River" from the '60s, which was influenced by Hayward's childhood fascination with the theater. Back in the day, Hayward's mother played piano for a repertory theater group for a summer and he played guitar for the company. As a result, he was into the artistry of the stage, from Shakespeare to pantomime. Justin Hayward is an exceptional storyteller.His latest EP is available on Apple Music and on Spotify . This musical effort is recommended for all fans of Justin Hayward's solo work, and for The Moody Blues fans. There is something in it for everybody. Well done.To learn more about Justin Hayward and his music, check out his official website More about Justin Hayward, moody blues, Ep Justin Hayward moody blues Ep